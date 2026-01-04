Walter P. Zovistoski of Warwick, N.Y. entered into rest, surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. He was 94

Born on April 13, 1931 in Grey Court, N.Y. to John and Frances Nocol Zovistoski, the youngest of seven sons.

Walter worked at a young age on his family’s black dirt farm. Then later in life, he worked for his father-in-law, Martin Schmick before becoming a heavy equipment operator for the Orange County DPW where he worked for 30 years.

He served as a Corporal in the 4th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Frankfurt, Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of the PLAV Post 16, Pine Island, Middletown Elks Lodge 1097 and St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.

Married for 73 years to his loving wife, Irene (Schlagel) Zovistoski, they created a family built on faith and strong values.

Dad loved being outdoors, whether he was gardening, hunting, fishing or just walking in the woods. He shared many memories of trips at hunting camp with his brothers and nephews. He enjoyed numerous years vacationing in Hobe Sound, Florida where he spent many good times fishing in the early morning surf with his brother-in-law, George.

Walt aka “Zeke, Dad, Papa, Big Papa, Papa Zeke” was always feeding people, in happy times or sad. He believed food would always make it better. His apple pie will never be duplicated. And let’s not forget a good scotch or a cold beer!

He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Carol Ann Sciarra and Jim; Dawn Croan and Dave; grandchildren, James Sciarra, Anthony and Amanda Sciarra; Zachary Croan, Katarina Croan and Adam Herron; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Sciarra; Milania Sciarra; Seraphina Sciarra, Luna Grace Herron and Macintyre Sciarra; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his six brothers and spouses, Joseph, Anthony (Jeannette), John (Madge), Martin (Tessie), Frank (Loretta) and Stanley Zovistoski. He was further predeceased by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy Ann Filipowski (George) and Ruth Schlagel.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 6 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, N.Y.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.