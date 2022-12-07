W. Robert Banker, of Sugar Loaf, NY, passed away on November 29, 2022 at home with his loving family beside him. He was 93 years old.

Born in Goshen, NY on May 8, 1929, he was the son of T. Wakeley and Elizabeth (Robertson) Banker.

Robert was a retired project manager for Campbell House Construction Company in Goshen. After retiring from construction in 1986, Robert worked for Big V Supermarkets in Florida, NY until 1996. He was a member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church and a former youth leader through the years. He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and a 4H leader, and he was a charter member of the Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Company.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Mildred (Murch) Banker; brother Richard Banker; son Tim Banker and his wife Melanie; daughters Carol Olsen and her husband Tom, Laurie Galvez, JoAnn Piatt, and Mary Vandunk; son-in-law Wayne Riley; daughter-in-law June Banker; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughters Nancy Riley and Robin Ugarte and son Robert Banker.

A graveside service will be held in Warwick Cemetery on Monday, December 5. Family and friends should meet at 10:00 am at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY for the funeral procession to the cemetery. A luncheon will take place at 11:30 am at the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, 1387 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981 with a 1:00 pm Celebration of Life following the luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com