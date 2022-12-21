Vito J. Magdelinskas, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away with his loving wife by his side on December 12, 2022 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Goshen, NY. He was 97 years old.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on February 27, 1925, he was the son of Charles and Anna (Sincavage) Magdelinskas.

Vito joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served during World War II aboard the USS Bataan as 2nd class petty officer. He was a member of the Warwick VFW # 4662.

Vito graduated from Mansfield College where he was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. He later became a teacher with the Warwick Valley School District where he impacted many young lives; many of his students and players kept in touch with him over the years. Vito was inducted into the basketball and football Halls of Fame; named Coach of the Year by the Middletown Times Herald Record several times and named Coach of the Year by the Newburgh News. He was a parishioner at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an active member of the Warwick Country Club.

Vito is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou; son Vito C. Magdelinskas of Costa Mesa, CA; daughter Anna Jean Magic of Germantown, MD; son Paul Magdelinskas and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, MA; daughter Laurie A. Sprague of New York, NY; son K. Andrew Sprague and his wife Robin of Potomac, MD; and five grandchildren: Christopher and Michael Magdelinskas, Kendall, Warner, and Hunter Sprague. He was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 19th from 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY, with interment following the Mass in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com