Virginia Sayre

Virginia “Pete” Sayre, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully, at home, at the age of 99. Born April 15, 1924, she was the daughter of Thomas F. and Virginia (Feagles) Lawrence. Pete was married to the late Dr. Harry C. Sayre for 66 years.

Pete is survived by her three children and their spouses: James Sayre, M.D., and his wife, Kathleen of Farmington, CT; Harry C. Sayre III and the late Linda Sayre of Warwick, NY; and Virginia “Gia” Rowland and her husband, Jay of Albuquerque, NM; seven grandchildren: Harry C. Sayre IV, Thomas Andrew Sayre and his wife, Susan, Julie Anna Sayre, M.D., and her husband, Brian Giordano, James Lawrence Sayre and his wife, Allison, Virginia Jean Loman and her husband, Eric, Harry Dwight Rowland and his wife, Natalya, and Jeffrey Sayre Rowland and his wife, Katelyn; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Harry, she was predeceased by her sister, Almyra Roe and brother, Thomas Lawrence.

Pete lived a long, full life dedicated to her family, her faith, and her community. She raised money for the Sunday School wing at the Warwick Reformed Church, where she also was superintendent. She also ran the Holly Trail - a major fundraiser for the Church - for many years.

Pete and her husband Harry, a family physician, dedicated much of their time and resources to healthcare in the community. Pete hosted a lifetime of cocktail parties and fundraisers dedicated to the upkeep of St. Anthony’s Hospital. She also led the fundraising efforts to build the Schervier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warwick, which has been serving patients since 1995.

Pete was an avid golfer. Together with Harry and several other couples, Pete founded the Warwick Country Club. She spent many happy hours on the golf course and spent several years as reigning Club Champion.

When she was not golfing, Pete took great pleasure in spending time with her family and friends. Her door was always open to anyone who wanted to stop by and spend some time at her kitchen table. She was a consummate chef and formidable force in the kitchen. She knew which individual member of her large family preferred which delicious recipe and made sure the dish was available when they came to visit.

Pete spent her last years in her beautiful home thanks to the compassionate care she received from her much appreciated caregivers and friends: Amelia, Felicia, Marie, and Shelley.

Funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete’s memory for the hungry children in the Town of Warwick through the Backpack Snack Attack program or the Warwick Community Ambulance.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plata Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.