Virginia P. Rudy

Virginia “Ginny” Rudy, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023. She was 93 years old.

Born on June 5, 1929, she was the daughter of Dentice and Angie (Dodson) Poteat.

Ginny was a receptionist for Warwick Valley Central School District. She was a parishioner at the Warwick United Methodist Church.

Ginny is survived by her beloved family: son, Michael Rudy and his wife Sharon; two daughters Barbara Daubert and her husband Richard, and Ruth Duda; son Tim Rudy; five grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and son Steven Rudy.

Private arrangements were made.

Virginia’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Schervier Pavilion for their unconditional care of our mom.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Warwick United Methodist Church, 135 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY 10990 or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.