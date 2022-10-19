Vincent Romanczyk, of Warwick, NY, formerly of Pine Island passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was 72.

The son of the late Leo Romanczyk Sr. and Sophie Kosowski Romanczyk, he was born December 19, 1949 in Warwick, NY.

Vince was a graduate of Warwick Valley High School and Fairleigh Dickenson University. He worked for Warwick Valley Telephone as switchman. He was an Eagle Scout and remained active as a committeeman with Troop 38 for many years. He was a member of the Pine Island Fire Department. Vince loved to be outdoors, fishing and hunting, and was proud of visiting all fifty states and most of the national parks. He had a big heart and was always one to help his friends. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Vince is survived by his wife, Judith O’Neill Romanczyk of Warwick; his son, Paul Romanczyk of Longmont, CO; his son, Brian Romanczyk of Santa Barbara, CA; his brother, Lee Romanczyk and wife Janis of Hackettstown, NJ; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at St Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Rd. in Warwick. Burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 17 Pulaski Hwy, Pine Island, NY following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

