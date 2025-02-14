Vincent E. Weslowski, 100

Vincent E. Weslowski of Sparta, NJ, a retired self-employed builder, entered into rest on Friday, February 14, 2025, at home. He was 100.

The son of the late John Weslowski and Mary Zagorski Weslowski, he was born on January 22, 1925, in Warwick, NY.

He is survived by his sister Cecelia Walker along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, and her good friends Rich and Rose.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann Barno Weslowski; sisters Mary Bach and Mary Wrubleski; and his brothers John, Adam, Stanley, Lewis, Leon and Casimir.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.