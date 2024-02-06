Varick M. Warren, 63

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Varick M. Warren of Warwick, NY, on February 1, 2024.

Varick was born September 15, 1960, in Douglaston, NY, to Marjory Ann (nee Thomas) Warren and the late Douglas James Warren of Warwick, NY. He lived in Douglas Manor, NY, until age 12 when his family moved to Manhattan. He attended Waldorf School in Garden City, NY, and New Lincoln School in Manhattan, NY, and graduated from Williston North Hampton, Ma., where he played on the ice hockey team. He was a great player and still played multiple times a week in Newburgh, NY, until his passing, and of course was a huge Rangers fan. Varick was an active member of the Ultimate Advantage weightlifting community, spending multiple days per week supporting and mentoring others. Varick loved Fire Island where he spent most of his childhood summers and continued to vacation there every summer. There he flourished, going fishing, body surfing, and sailing, among a few hobbies while developing lifelong friendships which he cherished dearly.

Varick had an accomplished career beginning on Wall Street back in the 1980s. Eventually he transitioned into the produce industry where he excelled for over 30 years. Most recently he was chief operating officer at Solata Foods, Newburgh, NY. He was an innovator and an esteemed fixture in the industry, always thinking ahead and developing new products. He was highly respected by his colleagues and co-workers. He had a huge heart and was known for offering opportunities to so many.

Varick was charismatic, generous, and knew how to make others laugh. He was a kind, big hearted man, who was always there to help those in need. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Varick was a very loved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, of which he had many. Varick is survived by his two children, Mckenzie and Molly Warren; his loving wife, Neide Vera; her four children Amanda, Kimberly, Maria, and Anna Vera; and their children Alan Vera, Sophia Rajos, and Penelope Reales; his mother, Marjory Warren; two sisters, Shaun Bangert and Andrea (Oney) Huffman; and his cat, Kitty.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please reach out to McKenzie Warren (mckenzie.j.warren@gmail.com) to support the creation of a scholarship fund in his name.