Thomas W. Geary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and brother, Thomas William Geary. Tom passed on Nov. 26, 2025 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Tom left behind his wife of 48 years, Alice Crane Geary; his four children: Tom and his wife Kathleen, Kelly and her husband Mike Frederickson, Matt and his wife Juliann; along with Megan and her husband Matt Ross.

He was cherished by his ten grandchildren – Dylan, Tommy, Max, Caleb, Mia, Aurora, Lincoln, Myles, Mason and Morgan.

Tom was the beloved brother of Jan Meseck and her husband Dave of Vernon, N.J.; Karen Zingone and her husband Mike of Milford, Pa.; along with Joe and his wife Kate of Warwick, N.Y. Also left behind was his lifelong friend, ally and “partner in crime” Tommy Marrone and his wife Tracey of Warwick, N.Y. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents Thomas and Marion Geary formerly of Midland Park, N.J.

Tom was born on Aug. 3, 1958 in Paterson, N.J. He grew up in Midland Park, N.J. before moving to the Glenwood section of Vernon, N.J. in 1993. After completing Engine City Technical Institute in 1978, Tom was employed as a diesel mechanic for North Jersey Truck Center. He worked his way up to the position of warranty manager, remaining at North Jersey Truck Center for 47 years.

Tom adored his family, especially his 10 grandchildren. He attended every sporting event, dance recital and concert that his grands were involved in. He cherished one-on-one time with the kids as well, assisting with woodworking projects, car repairs, home projects and anything else needed. He always made himself available to teach and support each endeavor. Tom especially loved family boat excursions on his pontoon boat in Greenwood Lake and riding his motorcycle. He immensely enjoyed family vacations to the Outer Banks, Ocean City, Md. and Long Beach Island. He also loved hosting holidays & family events in their home.

Tom was never defined by a loud presence, providing instead a steady resilience and unwavering reliability that would offer comfort and calm fears. Selflessness was his virtue with an enduring commitment to his loved ones. Tom touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all.

Cremation was held privately.