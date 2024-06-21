Thomas Patrick Leon, 36

Thomas Patrick Leon of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. He was 36. The son of Donna Carzan and the late Thomas Patrick Leon, he was born on September 24, 1987, in Hackensack, NJ.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Donna and Kevin Schmick; his son Griffin Leon; his brothers Matthew Leon and Patrick Kane; his cousins Ashley Fitzgerald, and Angela and Chaz Byrne; his grandmother Phyllis Carzan; his uncle William Fitzgerald; his wife and stepson Katina Leon and Christopher James; his significant other Amy Tomczak; and many more cousins, friends, and loved ones. Thomas is predeceased by his father Thomas Patrick Leon, his aunt Lisa Posca, his grandfather John Carzan, his uncle Brian Carzan, and cousin Ralph Sarrao.

Tommy was a cherished son, brother, and friend to so many. He was known for his love of movies, his appreciation for nature, and his larger-than-life personality that was only matched by the size of his heart. He was a talented writer and had a gift for expressing himself through his poetry and stories. Tommy was always quick to share a laugh, and his infectious joy brought light to those around him. He had a remarkable ability to connect with others, and his stories and laughter will be remembered by all who knew him.

Visitation: Sunday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Private cremation: after the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goosepond Mountain Sanctuary: goosepondmountainsanctuary.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.