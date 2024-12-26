Thomas Hogan, 55

Thomas “Tom” Hogan of Warwick died unexpectedly at home on December 22, 2024. He was 55. The son of Robert Hogan and the late Ann (Donohue) Hogan, he was born on June 7, 1969, in Queens, NY.

Tom was a graduate of St. Stephen-St. Edward School in Warwick and John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen (class of 1987) and studied marketing at SUNY Orange.

Tom served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a fuel systems specialist at Lackland Air Force base in Texas and Travis Air Force Base in California working with C5 cargo planes. Following his military service, Tom worked for many years as a warehouse worker for Amscan, Do it Best and RSA.

For the past several years, Tom devoted his life to taking care of his parents.

An avid sports fan, Tom was devoted to his beloved New York Yankees and New York Jets. A lover of interesting facts, sports statistics, and a good story, Tom enjoyed family gatherings and meeting up with locals around town. He cherished the time he spent with his niece and nephews and enjoyed taking them on outings. He loved trains and classic cars, hot weather and tropical locations.

Tom is survived by his father Robert Hogan of Warwick, his sisters Mary Ann (Stan) Bernard of Lockport, NY, and Jane (Collin) Campbell of Pine Bush, nephews Robert and William, niece Lillian, great nephew Peter, his aunt Margaret Kralovich of Dexter, Mass., several cousins, and his lifelong best friend Jeffrey Codella of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Hogan, his maternal grandparents Kathryn and Thomas Donohue, paternal grandparents Morgan and Catherine Hogan, and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation: Monday, December 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.

Inurnment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.