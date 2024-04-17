Thomas ‘Frank’ O’Neill, 81

Frank O’Neill, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2024, at Garnett Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 81. Frank was born on March 14, 1943, in Woodside, NY. His departure has come as a great shock and it is gravely felt by family and friends.

Frankie, born into a lively Irish Roman Catholic household, was the youngest of eight siblings. His childhood was filled with memories of summers in Gardiner, New York, surrounded by his family. He developed his athleticism at St. Francis Preparatory in Brooklyn, NY, where he excelled in football, basketball, track, baseball, and bowling.

Following high school, he continued his sporting pursuits at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kan., where he played football. Throughout his life, he remained a devoted supporter of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, culminating in a long-awaited visit to a home game in 2009. Frank also suffered as a lifelong NY Giants and NY Mets fan.

Professionally, Frank dedicated himself to the realm of communications, starting his career in Manhattan, NY, with New York Bell in 1966, which later became Verizon.

A man of deep faith and community spirit, Frank was also a devoted parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He shared his passion for sports with the youth, coaching football at St. Francis Prep, Xavier, and Monroe-Woodbury, as well as mentoring in CYO baseball and basketball, and youth softball. Beyond his coaching commitments, he found joy in spending as much time as possible with family and friends on the golf course. He also enjoyed playing softball, darts and horseshoes with his friends.

His commitment to service extended to his military involvement, where he served in the U.S. Army and later as the financial officer of American Legion Post 1443.

In 1968, Frank married the love of his life, Marie. In 1978, they moved their family to Greenwood Lake, NY, where many memories were created with their Furnace Brook friends and community.

Frank was a loving father and grandfather. He was affectionately known as “PopPop” to his grandchildren. Whether cheering from the sidelines of their games, sharing stories, or simply enjoying playful moments together.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Marie (née Houston) and his daughters Christine (Brian) and Karen (Jason). He is cherished and remembered by his six grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren), Callie, and Rylee Bandy; Mikayla and Jacob Sticco; Grace Ann O’Neill; as well as numerous cousins, nephews/nieces, grandnephews/grandnieces, and great-grandnephews/great-grandnieces.

Frank was predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth (née Colleran) O’Neill, siblings (John, Martin, Mary, Eugene, Danny, Thomas, Bridget), his son Mitchell Owen O’Neill, and granddaughter Asheton Marie Bandy.

Visitation: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral mass: Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

The family appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to: American Legion Post 1443 (P.O. Box 332 Greenwood Lake NY 10925) or the Hudson Valley Honor Flight (ATTN: Donations P.O. Box 375 Walden, NY 12586)