Thomas E. Niski, of Pine Island, NY, passed away on February 25, 2025, after a knock-down, drag out fight with cancer.

The youngest of nine children born to Joseph and Jennie Niski, he was born in Snufftown. He grew up in Florida, NY, and during his younger years, worked in the black dirt fields of the region.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a gunner’s mate on the U.S.S. Severn AO-61 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. Later he spent many years as a truck driver and then eventually retired from Valley View Center for Nursing Care.

During his retirement years, Tom had no trouble keeping busy. He always took pride in his home and enjoyed working on projects around the house, the grounds, and on the roof where he shouldn’t have been. He could be found at casinos, belly dance shows, on a road trip to look for the perfect burger, or playing “Jeopardy!” He was a voracious reader and liked making hats for veterans.

He was never one to hold back. He had opinions and wasn’t afraid to share them. It was Tom’s world; we were just living in it.

He is survived by his daughter Rhonda Niski, sisters Martha Masker and Esther Caldara, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen; brothers Joseph Jr., Vincent, Daniel, and Edward; and sisters Dorothy Boback and Eleanor Petak.

When Tom was diagnosed with cancer, he tackled it like any other job. Having worked hard his entire life, his final words were, “Let me rest.”

Visitation: Monday, March 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Memorial Mass: Tuesday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial of cremains: Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.