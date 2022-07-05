Theresa M. Wygant, 81, of Riverview, FL passed away May 14, 2022. She was born August 20, 1940 in Haverstraw, NY.

She was preceded in death by her sons Robert Jr., and David Paul Wygant. Grandchildren David Paul and Meagan Marie Wygant.

Theresa is survived by her loving husband Robert A. Wygant, Brothers Larry P., Garry P., and Frank A. Call. Sister Marie Call Morgan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Theresa was born in Haverstraw, NY, and also lived in Clinton, SC, and Warwick, NY before retiring to Riverview, FL. She worked at Orange Farms in Goshen, NY., but will be remembered for being an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation made in her honor to a local cancer society near you.

At this time there will be no services.