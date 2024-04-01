Theresa H. Ragone, 96

Theresa H. Ragone of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2024, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. She was 96 years old. Born in Bronx, NY, on May 31, 1927, she was the daughter of Michael and Maria (nee Imperatore) Esposito.

Theresa was a parishioner at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church and active in the Catholic Daughters and Sodality. She was a volunteer at the St. Stephen’s Bazaar for many years.

Theresa is survived by her devoted sons Michael Ragone Jr. and his wife Sarah of Westtown, NY, and Wayne S. Ragone of Warwick, NY; beloved grandson Samuel; and sister Susan Esposito of Dutchess County, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Marybeth.

Mass of Christian burial: Wednesday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick,

Interment: St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.