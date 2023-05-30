Theodor H. Hessenius of Warwick, NY (formerly of Ridgewood Queens) passed away on May 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 92 years old.

Born in Leer Germany August 19, 1930, the son of the late Theodor and Edele (nee Koopman) Hessenius. He was predeceased by his wife Johanna (nee Brauer) in 2021, to whom he was married for 66 years.

Theodor was a draftsman for the engineering firm of Shapiro and sons in Brooklyn, NY for many years. His faith was an important part of his life and his church was a central part of his activities. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Theo was an avid photographer and loved to travel the world.

Theodor is survived by his daughter, Joanna Barbuto, and her husband, John, of Warwick, NY; his granddaughters, Jamie Fragale, and her husband, Russel, of Pine Island, and Jillian Pregiato and her husband, Daniel, of Florida, NY; three great grand-children, Anna, James, and Theodore.

Per Theodor’s wishes, cremation will be private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.