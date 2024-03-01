Tessie Zovistoski, 98

Tessie Zovistoski of Apex, NC, formerly of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest with her family by her side, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. She was 98.

The daughter of the late Thomas Akacki and Stella Bagienska Akacki, she was born on July 3, 1925, in Warwick, NY.

Tessie was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and a dedicated choir member. She was a life member and past sergeant at arms of the PLAV Post #16 Ladies Auxiliary, Pine Island. She loved her family very much and held a special place in her heart for her grand and great grandchildren. Throughout her life she blessed us all with her knitting and crocheting creations. She loved her Polish heritage and passed that on to her children through song, food and dance. There was never a time that mom said no if she was asked to help someone, even when dad secretly hoped she would. She spread cheer and happiness to everyone she met.

She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Panchyshyn and husband Jerry of Copperhill, Tenn., Barbara Vaillant and husband Pete of Charlestown, NH, and Victoria Rheaume and husband Michael of Apex, NC; grandchildren Ryan Panchyshyn, Michael and his wife Heather Vaillant, Kate Rheaume and her husband Chris Franklin, and Sara Rheaume; great-grandchildren Natalie and Liam Vaillant; sisters Theresa Bruno of Winter Springs, Fl., and Sophie Lepski of Warwick, NY; brother-in-law Walt and his wife Irene Zovistoski; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Martin Zovistoski, brothers Henry and Edward Akacki Sr., and sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Chimelowski and Helen Glowaczewski.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral mass: Thursday, February 29, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Triangle Disability and Autism Services, 5121 Hollyridge Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.