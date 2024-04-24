Terry Anderson, 76

Terry Anderson, a former Associated Press journalist and author who was held hostage by Hezbollah in the Middle East for nearly seven years, died at his home in Greenwood Lake on Saturday. He was 76.

His daughter Sulome Anderson told the media that he recently had heart surgery, although she could not confirm the cause of his death. Terry was abducted in Beirut on March 16, 1985, after playing tennis with an AP colleague. Islamist militants held him for more than six years — as part of an operation to negotiate prisoner swaps — an ordeal he survived in part due to “stubbornness.” Terry once remarked, “You wake up every day. You summon up energy from somewhere. I don’t know how,” shortly after his release, according to a 1991 Washington Post story.

Terry was among more than a dozen Americans kidnapped in Lebanon in the 1980s, but he was held captive the longest, The Post reported. Terry described being beaten and chained, enduring months of silence and years without sunlight

Terry, an award-winning journalist and author of “Den of Lions,” a memoir of his captivity in Labanon, was to have played a prominent role in an upcoming event at the Osiris Country Club, the venue for the Third Annual Rumshock Gala, a fundraising event for veterans in Orange County. Bill Whetsel, president of the Rumshock Veterans Foundation in which Terry served, announced, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Terry Anderson, a beloved member of the Rumshock Veterans Foundation Board. Terry’s unwavering commitment to our mission and his tireless efforts in serving veterans have left an indelible mark on our organization.” Anderson had played an active role in a number of Rumshock’s initiatives.

Whetsel went on to say, “Terry’s dedication, passion, and leadership have been instrumental in advancing the goals of the foundation, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His kindness, compassion, and unwavering support for veterans have touched countless lives, and his legacy will continue to inspire us. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Terry’s family, friends, and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

In honor of Terry’s memory and his contributions to the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, the 501 c (3) organization has dedicated a special tribute to him, later this year, and has also set up a special donation website to honor Terry’s Life and Legacy, (instead of flowers) at the request of his family: givebutter.com/wtMdSk.

The Rumshock Veterans Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in February 2019 to provide military members with post-service support.