Suzanne Smeltzer, a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 24, 2023, with her loving family by her side, at Westchester Medical Center Valhalla, NY. She was 59 years old.

She was born in Englewood, NJ Nov. 8, 1963, the daughter of the late Russell and Mary Anne (nee Oprandy) Smeltzer.

Sue attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL and worked as a food service manager for Levy Foods at LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY. She was also the former owner of Answer Back Answering Service serving Warwick for over 35 years.

Sue brightened anywhere she was, be it work, home, or even in the hospital. She never stopped moving and had a work ethic that was the thing of envy. Anywhere she went she made friends and brightened the lives of those around her. Wherever she worked she would take care of her “kids” and be a “Ma” to them. She had an amazing sense of humor, and a sharp wit. She loved movies of all types, and anything Disney. She loved dogs, raccoons, and anything cute. Sue also had a deep love for her home, Warwick NY, especially anything on Main Street. She was an amazing cook, known for her “Ma food.” Most of all she loved spending time with her son, Sean, her daughter-in-law, Emily, her loving fiancé, Johnny, and her dogs, Bailey and Lily. Sue loved her family, and anyone who was around her heard about her pride and love of Sean, Emily, Johnny, and her dogs.

Sue is survived by her beloved son, Sean, and her daughter-in-law, Emily Rose, of Warwick, NY, whom Sue got to see married before she passed, and her fiancé, John Bisone, also of Warwick, NY, who was by her side constantly, and till the end; sister, Kristie Smeltzer of Charlottesville, VA and brother, Russel D. Smeltzer of Warwick, NY.

Sue’s family would like to thank the incredible team at the St. Anthony’s emergency room, the Warwick Ambulance Corp, and the incredible ICU teams, especially her PAs, Alexis and Jibin, at Westchester Medical Center for their excellent care over these tough two months.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY Funeral service Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery. Per Suzanne’s wishes and the wishes of her family, colorful and bright clothing is preferred at all ceremonies.

Donations in Suzanne’s memory may be made to the Warwick Community Ambulance Service Inc. where both Emily and Sean volunteer at P.O. Box 315 Warwick, NY 10990, The Warwick Valley Humane Society P.O. Box 61 Warwick, NY 10990, or rescue a dog in her honor.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.