Susan Wilk, 72

Susan Wilk of Pine Island passed away at the home of her sister and brother-in-law after a short illness on January 14, 2025. She was 72.

Sue was born on June 17,1952, in Warwick, NY, the oldest of three daughters to Lucy (Uszenski) and Paul Wilk. She was known by many names: Sue, Susie, Sister Susie, Aunt Sue, Cioc, and Miss Sue. She graduated from Warwick Valley High School in 1970 and D’Youville College in Buffalo in 1974.

While Sue graduated with a degree in environmental science, she did many things in life. She worked on the black dirt, played the organ at St. Stanislaus Church, worked as a salad girl at the Jolly Onion, taught in St. Joseph Catholic School, and worked in the Florida library, all prior to her postal career. She started her postal career in the Pine Island Post Office as a part-time clerk and worked in various offices as an SPO while she climbed the postal ladder. Susie was postmaster in Cornwall, Florida, Chester, Warwick, and Highland Falls. She was involved with NAPUS throughout her career and in 2023 was honored with a life-time achievement award.

She was a devout Catholic and since COVID attended Mass daily until her recent illness. She was a member of St. Joseph - St. Stanislaus Parish where she served as a lector in both churches. She served as a trustee for the church, a member of the finance committee, and did many tasks taking care of the altar cloths and vestments and cleaning the church.

Sue was proud of her Polish heritage and participated in the 1964, 1983, and 1989 Orange County Onion Harvest festivals. She was a past member of both the General Pulaski Committee and the Hudson Valley Polonaise.

Sue was very community minded. She served 10 years as a commissioner for the Pine Island Fire District. She was a past member of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce where she served as secretary, trustee, and president. She was honored as Pine Island Citizen of the Year in 1996.

Sue was a past member of the Warwick in Bloom Committee, member of Friends of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, and a volunteer at Garnet Medical Center in the gift shop, pavilion information desk and the hospital food pantry. Sue also volunteered at St. Peter Lutheran Church Food Pantry and Four Seasons.

She had many friends that she met throughout her life that she kept in touch with. She made it a point to mail cards rather than text or email since she worked for the post office. She had a group of travel friends that traveled extensively in Europe — Italy (which she especially loved) Poland, Russia, as well as Cuba and Hawaii.

Sue was predeceased by her parents Lucy and Paul Wilk as well as her sister Vicki Wilk Sholes. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister and brother-in-law Paulette and Jimmy Rudy; her brother-in-law Bob Sholes; nephew Paul Sholes and fiancé Charlette; niece Brenda Sholes Zappolo and husband Steven and their children Christopher, Jonathan, and Nicholas; and nephew Brian Sholes and his family. Her extended family includes the Uszenski and Wilk cousins. She leaves behind a circle of friends from all walks of her life. Susie was blessed to have wonderful neighbors that she could call on when she needed help, especially Michael Le Castre and John and Jennifer Maher. She was thrilled to be able to be part of Abigail’s and Annabelle’s life and watch them whenever there was a need.

We are thankful for all the prayers, visits, and support of so many near and far during Susie’s short illness.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial was in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Since our parents were children of the Depression, we were raised to not be wasteful and to be aware of the needs of others. While flowers are beautiful and meaningful, please consider memorializing Susie with something that will serve others as Susie was very involved with the church and community. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph/St. Stanislaus Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921; a local food pantry; or a local community organization.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to purtafueneralhome.com.