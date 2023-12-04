Susan Penaluna, 68

Susan Penaluna was born in Tuxedo, NY, and resided in Greenwood Lake, NY, for 65 years. For the last three years, she resided at Burt Farms, the Senior Citizen complex in Warwick, NY.

She will be remembered for her love of baseball, especially softball. Of course, there was Bingo at the Greenwood Lake Senior Center. She could not pass up a game! She would accompany a friend to a game anytime, anywhere. But it is her spirit that will be remembered and missed. It was her “hello” to everyone she met. If you didn’t know her at first, she knew you after that “hello.” You now had a friend! She would remember your name and greet you by name the next time she met you. After one of her greetings, you felt connected, and your spirit lifted.

Life won’t quite be the same for her adopted sister, Maryann Quill Kao, and adopted brother, Butch Linder. Her adoptive parents, Henry and Margaret Coleman, (Mommy Coleman) predeceased her. She leaves behind her family and friends of the Village of Greenwood Lake and new friends at Burt Farms of Warwick.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Strong-Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.

Donations in Susan’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.