Susan Jane Drewett, 81 of Milford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ.

She attended Mansfield then became an LPN at Binghamton Hospital, worked in nursing homes and a doctor’s office until she entered the education field as a teaching assistant. She waited until she was 50 and her youngest son left home to serve in the United States Army to complete her special education teaching degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude from East Stroudsburg University in 1997. She worked at Delaware Valley Elementary School and retired in 2005. During her husband’s academic career, she typed every word of his PHD dissertation from Drew University on a IBM electric. She remained a help mate to her pastor husband at seven parishes between 1964 and 2018.

Her greatest joy was seeing her great-granddaughter Lila, born six months prior to her death. She remained a lifelong St. Bernard lover, and was a proud member of Red Sox Nation. She enjoyed singing, birding, swimming, and going to Forestburgh Playhouse. Daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Ross) Rounds, Susan was born on January 4, 1943, in New Milford, Pa. She was married to Donald Drewett for the past 60 years.

Susan is survived by her husband Donald, son Donald and his wife Lisa Marie, granddaughters Sara Jane and Elizabeth Drewett, son Mark and his wife Carla and their children Camila and Ken, and daughter Gretchen and her husband Dave and their daughters Margaret and Emma. She has a sister, Marilie Marshall, and her partner Rick of Newtown Square, Pa., brother Barry Rounds and his wife Mary, sons Scott and Sean of Wheatland, California.

Cremation is held privately at the convenience of the family with a celebration of life to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Saintly Bernard Rescue, (saintlybernards.org) or mail to P.O. Box 752, Ambler, PA 19002.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (stroyanfuneralhome.com).