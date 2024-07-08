Susan A. Colon, 69

Susan A. Colon, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 30, 2024, with her loving family by her side at Garnet Medical Center. She was 69 years old. Born July 12, 1954, she was the daughter of John and Marion (nee Meres) Wright.

Susan worked as an operator at Warwick Valley Telephone for 32 years. She was married to the love of her life Raul who survives her.

A family statement reads, “Mom was a ray of sunshine and a friend to all who knew her. She had the kindest of hearts and loved fiercely. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with family. Every event was a cause for celebration and mom would never miss an opportunity to make us feel special. She will be missed immensely.”

Susan is survived by her husband of 49 years Raul; their children Heather Plummer and her husband Steven and daughter Grace; Sarah Colon and her fiancé John Bourque; Emily Colon and her significant other Antony Vazquez and daughters Olivia, Arianna, and Ava; mother Marion Wright; brother John Wright; sister Maureen Wright; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs Alice and Peyton.

Memorial visitation: Friday, July 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass: Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.