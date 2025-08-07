Sue J. Kostic

Sue Joslyn Kostic of Warwick passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2025. She was 79 years old.

Sue was born March 1, 1946. She was the youngest child of Elwyn and Elizabeth Joslyn of Warwick.

Sue lived in the Village of Warwick her entire life. She worked at Schervier Pavilion nursing home for several years providing activities for seniors in the nursing home. She is fondly remembered for her kindness and dedication to the residents and staff.

Sue loved to sew Halloween costumes for her grandkids and crochet blankets. Her favorite activity was to go for walks and rides and take pictures of flowers and wildlife. She enjoyed sharing her recipes and passing down family traditions. She loved to bake, and often made cookies and breads that she passed around to neighbors, bus drivers, and family. She decorated for every holiday, but absolutely loved Christmas and collected a lot of decorations she was determined to put out every year.

Sue is survived by her son Michael and his wife Melissa; granddaughters Kaitlin and Emma of Otisville; daughter Merelee and her husband Steven in Colorado; granddaughter Joslyn with great-grandchildren Randy and Aubrey in N.J.; grandsons: Jeremiah, Tristan, and Nathaniel and his wife Peyton and great-granddaughter Eaden. She is also survived by her brother Buzz Joslyn, and sisters: Sharon Depew, Betty Ball, and Judy McNamee. She was predeceased by her husband Leo in 2015, and her sisters June and Lois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Warwick Animal Shelter, PO Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or online wvhumane.org/funds.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.