Stephen Placido of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 25, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Born in Glens Falls, N.Y., he was the son of Vito and Victoria Placido.

Stephen was a long time resident of Warwick where he worked for many years at Gilvan’s Department Store fitting some local residents with their first pair of shoes. He was also the friendly face at the counter at the Warwick Sunoco Station.

He held a master’s degree in biology from the State University at Albany.

He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine, of 53 years, his brother Gerard Placido, and many cousins.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Anthony’s for the excellent care they provided Stephen in his final days.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com