Stephen O’Leary, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ), passed away peacefully with his loving family beside him on November 22, 2022. He was 69 years old.

Born in New York, NY on November 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Patrick and Ann (nee Murry) O’Leary.

Stephen was a Senior Project Manager for Avaya in Park Ridge, NJ.

Stephen was an active member of St. Stephen’s Church and a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed travelling with Donna and his brothers and their wives.

A family statement reads, “Stephen was a loving husband, father, and devoted grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family sharing his love of the outdoors: riding motorcycles, skiing, walking and hiking with the family dogs.”

Stephen is survived by his devoted wife Donna; daughter Stephanie O’Leary and her husband Quentin Machingo of Warwick, NY; son Stephen O’Leary and his wife Julia of Greenville, NY; grandchildren Hannah and Owen Machingo; and two brothers and their families: Richard O’Leary of Plano, TX, and Douglas McGuire of Upper Saddle River, NJ. He was predeceased by stepmother Doreen O’Leary and brothers Donald O’Leary and Robert McGuire.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Hawaiian shirts encouraged to be worn for the viewing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

Donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com