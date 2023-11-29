Stephen M. McNally, 68

Stephen M. McNally of Florida, NY, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2023, at St. Anthony Hospital. He was 68 years old.

Born in England on March 7, 1955, he was the son of Marlene McNally and the late Michael McNally. He grew up in Rockland County and raised his family in Orange County.

Stephen was an Eagle Scout; he loved the outdoors from a young age. He was the owner of S.M. Tree Service in Valley Cottage, NY. He loved music – Jimmy Cliff’s greatest hits especially.

A family statement reads, “Stephen was a wonderful father to his children. He was the hardest worker and strongest man one could ever know. He loved camping and going to the beach. His presence will be greatly missed.”

Stephen is survived by his wife Tracey Lacher-McNally; their children, Ryan Elizabeth McNally of Warwick and Samuel Drew McNally, Maxwell Stephen McNally and Benjamin Mitchell McNally all of Montgomery, NY; three grandchildren, Riley, Jackson, and Ryder; mother, Marlene Rossow of New City, NY; and sister Mary Coleman of Florida. He was predeceased by his father Michael and two sisters, “Charlie” McNally and Terry Schwartz.

The family will have a celebration of Steve’s life at his daughter’s home, 84 Little York Road in Warwick, on Sunday, December 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.