Stephen James McGirr, 63

Mr. Stephen James McGirr, a long-time area resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 18, 2024. He was 63. The son of the late James and Loretta Scott McGirr, Stephen was born on March 28, 1960 in New York City.

He was a lifetime Yankee and Giants fan, but his heart truly belonged to the NY Rangers. Steve was a very proud member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge #2067.

Steve was fortunate to be loved by many, including his long-time partner, Carol Duncalfe of Warwick, and her children, his sister Kathleen Rousseau, and her sons.

Steve was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Jeff Rousseau.

Visitation: Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, 10925. Both prayer and Elks services will be held during the visitation.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.