Stephanie D. Jensen, of Warwick, NY passed away on June 2, 2022 at Mt. Sinai Medical Center after a long illness. She was 74 years old.

Born in Chicago, IL on January 28, 1948, she was the only child of Stephen and Lorraine Jensen.

Stephanie was a special education teacher for the NYC Board of Education.

A family statement reads, “Stephanie loved animals and was a great supporter of the humane society. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. “

Stephanie is survived by her three sons, Stacy Brown of Mine Hill, NJ; Stephen Brown and his wife Angelina of Sterling, Long Hill Twp., NJ; and Robert Baldrian and his wife Michelle Salvaggio of Warwick, NY; grandchildren: Zoe Salvaggio, Zachary Brown, Samantha Brown, Kevin Brown, Gianna Brown, and Ashley Newenswander; and great-granddaughter Penelope.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stephanie’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com