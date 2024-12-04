Stella Salisbury, 75

Stella Salisbury of Warwick, NY, passed away at the age of 75 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY, on November 30, 2024, while surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Manhattan, NY, on June 20, 1949, she was the daughter of Joseph and Carmela (Caristo) Rocco.

A former New York Stock Exchange employee, former home rehab aide, and a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and grandmother, Stella lived a life dedicated to bringing love and joy to all those around her.

She is survived by her husband Wesley Salisbury, her daughter Monique Nicole, her grandchildren David Rocco and Sage Rose, and son-in-law David Leigh. She also leaves behind countless friends and family whose lives she has lovingly touched in immeasurable ways.

Viewing: Wednesday, December 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.