Stella R. Littell, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 24, 2025. She was 99 years old.

Born in Franklin, N.J., on July 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Anna (nee Fila) and Frank Mycek and raised on a dairy farm in Lafayette, N.J.

Stella’s schooling started in a one room schoolhouse through the 4th grade, then grammar school and went on to graduate from Newton High School in Newton, N.J., Class of ’44. After graduation she married and moved to Warwick, N.Y. She then became a Dental Assistant for many years in Warwick and was a member of the Warwick United Methodist Church in Warwick as well as an honorary member of the Pine Island senior group.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Charity; stepson Harry Littell and stepdaughter Lori Durakis; two grandsons Sean (Tara) and Adam (Jodie) Charity as well as two great grandsons Cavan and Declan. She was also grandmother to the Littell grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, Harry Stewart as well as her husband Richard Littell, and her son Edward Stewart, stepdaughter Linda Littell Snow, her brother Edward Mycek, her sisters Helen Bennett and Jennie Fountain.

Memorial visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stella’s memory to Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, 135 Forester Ave., Warwick, N.Y. or www.warwickpantry.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.