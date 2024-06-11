Stefanie Irene Dragonette, 72

Stefanie Irene Dragonette, of Somerset, Ohio, entered into the peaceful gardens of God on the morning of June 5, 2024. Stefanie was born to John (Pop) Porvaznik and Maria Mucha Porvaznik on March 22, 1952, in Warwick, NY. She was 72.

Stef spent her childhood in Warwick, and as the ninth child of 12, she was surrounded by the love of her parents and many siblings. As a cherished mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister, aunt and friend to many, her kind and giving spirit live on in all who have known and loved her. Stef was tenaciously stubborn, not allowing ALS to take her joy of the natural world from her grasp. She was able to spend her last months with her adoring partner at her home in Somerset, Ohio. Her beauty will remain visible in every sunrise and sunset that we are privileged to witness.

Stefanie is survived by her dear partner Dave Miller and former husband Steven Dragonette, as well as her daughters Kimberly Laurence and husband Rick and Danielle Tuminski and husband Jason. She is survived by her many grandchildren: Sean, Drew, Cecilia, Nathaniel, Annie, Daisy and Maya. She is also survived by her sisters Sue (John) Estes, Teresa (Charles) Horton and Patricia (Gary) Hill; brothers Paul (Cherylanne) Porvaznik and Daniel Porvaznik, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents John and Maria Porvaznik; brothers Cyril, Lawrence, Andrew and David Porvaznik; and sister Mary Jane Zamichieli.

To honor Stefanie’s wishes, there will be no service. In her memory, please consider donations to The ALS Association.