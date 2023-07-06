Staci S. Klingler

Staci Shannon Klingler was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 28, 1974. She died very unexpectedly on May 27, 2023, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fl.

She is survived by her son, Lucas; her parents, Dyke and Debi Shannon; and her brother, Patrick Shannon.

Staci was a graduate of Seminole High School in Sanford FL and the University of FL. Staci previously lived in Warwick NY, Sanford, FL, and Venice FL.

Our beloved Staci who left us way too soon was an awesome mom, daughter, sister, and friend. Her 10-year-old son called her his “joy”. She brought all of us so much happiness, laughter, and joy. May you rest in peace until we meet again.

Her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held July 15, 2023, at 3150 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL. The ceremony will be held on the beach.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Warwick Valley Human Society or the foster care backpack program at comfortcases.org/

Please contact dshannonfl@aol.com for any additional information.