Sophie Christodoulou of Warwick, NY (formerly of Flushing, NY) passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on May 22, 2023. She was 91 years old.

Born in Athens, Greece on March 9, 1932, she was the daughter of Menelaos and Evangelia (Chiarbos) Tavlakis.

Sophie had many passions; she owned her own business as a tailor and fur finisher, working along with her husband for many years. She was known for her exceptional cooking and baking, which brought her great joy to share her delicious food with the world.

Sophie will always be remembered for treating everyone with kindness and unconditional love. She was a faithful woman who prayed for everyone around her - family, friends, and strangers. She was a beloved mother, devoted grandmother, adoring mother-in-law, and caring friend to all.

Sophie is survived by her daughter, Christine Skouloudis and her husband, Emanuel; grandchildren: Angela, Kostas, Sophia and Yianni Skouloudis; Yianni Amvrosiatos, and his wife, Ruth, and Sophia Amvrosiatos; father of her grandchildren, Angelo Amvrostiatos; and many relatives and close friends here in the United States and in Greece. She was predeceased by her husband, John Christodoulou, and daughter, Katherine Evangeline, Christodoulou.

She is deeply loved and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday May 30, 2023, at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY 10990. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday May 31, 2023, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 1 Mary Crest Road, West Nyack, NY 10994. Interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.