Siglinde Weber of Middletown, NY passed away on September 23, 2022. She was 84 years old.

Born in Germany, June 9, 1938, she was the daughter of George and Babette (nee Hirschenauer) Horrer.

Siglinde enjoyed travel and crocheting but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She loved being with them, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Siglinde is survived by her children: Thomas Metzler, of Jersey City, NJ; Patricia Hallman and her husband Anthony, of Warwick, NY, Virginia Metzler, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Christopher Metzler, of Middletown, NY; three grandchildren: Tyler Ahrendt, Nicholas Hallman and his wife Kaitlyn and Monica Hallman; and sister Elfriede Fantini, of Speyer, Germany. She was predeceased by her first husband Heinz Metzler in 1980 and second husband Murray Weber in 2004.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 27 from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, September 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kings Highway, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com