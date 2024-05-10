Sheldon Cotler, 90

Sheldon Cotler, recognized as a leading graphic designer of the 20th century, died May 8, 2024, at the age of 90.

Sheldon was born June 30, 1933, in the Bronx, to Louis and Frieda Cotler, and was younger brother to Eileen Cotler. He is survived by his wife, Donna Lavins, younger sister Jeanne, daughter Robin, son Ian, and granddaughter Miranda.

Sheldon graduated from New York’s High School of Music & Art and completed his further education at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Arts and Sciences. After graduation, he became assistant art director at Harper’s Bazaar. In 1969, he became art director of promotion for Time Magazine and soon was elevated to the position of design director for Time Life Books. In 1976, he formed Sheldon Cotler and Associates, first specializing in magazine redevelopment and book producing for publishers such as Time Life and later shifting to educational and corporate publishing. A partial list of Sheldon Cotler and Associates’ prestigious clientele included ABC, Aperture, CBS, Fortune, Dow Jones, The Library of Congress, Life, McGraw-Hill, Newsweek, New York Life Insurance, New York University, The Smithsonian Institution, Time Inc., Viking, and Penguin.

After retiring from the design field, Sheldon re-established himself as a fine artist and painter. Known for his portrait and landscape paintings, Sheldon was a sought after artist in Orange County, NY. His website, with examples of his oil paintings can be found online at sheldoncotler.com .

Sheldon had a special magnetic personality and a mischievous quick wit. His creativity, intelligence and humor will be missed by all who knew him. His family will always miss his love and spirit.

Graveside services: Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Guests were invited to Seasons 52 Restaurant in Paramus, NJ, following the services.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.