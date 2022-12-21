Sheila F. McManus, of Warwick, NY, passed away on December 13, 2022 at Sapphire Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. She was 90 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY on November 16, 1932, she was the daughter of John and Julia (nee Sullivan) Makowski.

Sheila was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Francis McManus. She is survived by their five children: Mary Colletti and her husband Bernie of Mohegan lake, NY; Gene McManus, Edward McManus and his wife Kay, Chris McManus, and Kathleen Morse and her husband Bob, all of Warwick; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers Cornelius and Jack Makowski.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 18 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following the Mass in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sheila’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com