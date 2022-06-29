Sharad Kedar Raja of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully in the company of family on June 5, 2022 after a long and brave struggle with his health. He was 39 years old.

Sharad was born on September 2, 1982 in Queens, NY to Surya P. Raja and Anita Raja (née Laroiya). He is survived by his father and stepmother Surya and Sriparna Raja; his mother Anita Raja; his elder sister Sneha Raja; and his younger brother Arun Raja.

Sharad proudly served in the United States Air Force and loved sharing stories about his time serving his country. He later went on to study Information Technology and worked as an IT network engineer in New York City, specializing in security for the finance and defense sectors.

Sharad loved technology and problem solving of any kind. In his healthier years, he was an avid tennis player, swimmer, and cyclist. He loved watching (and quoting!) Top Gun and Law and Order, adventure of any kind (except culinary), and was an engaging storyteller with a delightful sense of humor. He was a loyal and kind friend, brother, and son. To quote a dear friend of his, ‘He loved dearly and was kind and generous in his love. He allowed himself to be vulnerable and he trusted – that was amazing of him!’

There will be no visitation. Interment with military honors will be held on Friday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Orange County Veterans’ Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen NY 10924. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. at 103 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.LSVPMemorialHome.com