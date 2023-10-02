Scott T. Brady, 44

Scott T. Brady, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2023. He was 44 years old.

The son of Thomas and Patricia (nee Coleman) Brady, he was born on August 24, 1979.

Scott worked for the Town of Warwick DPW as a heavy equipment operator. Scott was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to fish and hunt. He was a devoted husband and father who attended every school and sporting event for each of their three children.

Scott is survived by his beloved wife Kim (nee Villarosa) and their children Samantha, Jason, and Molly at home; brother TJ Brady and his wife Nicole of Los Angeles, California; sister Kelly Radatti and her husband David of Whitefish, Montana; parents Tom and Patty Brady; mother-in-law Patti Villarosa; brother-in-law Michael Villarosa and his wife Lauren, all of Warwick; nieces and nephews Ben, Spencer, Theo, and Helen Brady; Skyluna and River Radatti; and Zachary and Alexander Villarosa; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father-in-law George “Danny” Villarosa.

Memorial visitation was held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass was held at at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by inurnment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scott’s memory to Warwick Athletics, Warwick Valley High School, 89 Sanfordville Road, Warwick NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.