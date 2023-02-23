Scott L. Mitchell of Warwick, NY, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY on Feb. 17, 2023, with his family by his side. He was 66 years old.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, on May 23, 1956, he was the son of Constance (Gerquest) and the late Howard B. Mitchell. Scott was raised in Paramus, NJ and graduated Paramus High School, class of 1974. He loved to fish and his favorite pastime was surf fishing at the Jersey shore or Cape Cod. He was also an avid Jets football fan and maintained season tickets for many years.

Scott was employed as a Regional Sales Manager for Minolta Corporation in Ramsey, NJ and later employed by Canon, USA.

Scott is survived by his wife Mary (nee Haberle); son James Mitchell (Queens, NY); brother Bruce Mitchell (Hasbrouck Heights, NJ); brothers-in-law Fred (Sandi) (Houston, TX) , Ray (Atlanta, GA.), and sister-in-law Dr. Denise Haberle-Kroog (John) (Bayport, NY); nieces and nephews: John, Christopher, Zachary, Shannon, and Julia; and cousins: Dave (Beth) (Wilmette, IL), Peter (Laurel) (Evanston, IL), and Kate (Dave) (Mequon, WI).

Visitation will be at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott’s name may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K Street NW, Suite 600; Washington, DC 20006 or the Warwick, NY Fire Department, PO Box 31, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.