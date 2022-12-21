Sabina Lempka, of Otisville, NY, formerly of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was 86.

The daughter of the late Stanley Daios and Loretta Sadlowski Daios, she was born on July 5, 1936, in Warwick, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Daniel Lempka; daughter, Selena Fischer, and husband Frank; granddaughter, Lauren Fitzgerald, and husband Patrick; beloved great-grandson, Patrick Francis Fitzgerald; sister, Clara Daios; sister-in-law, Carole Slover; brother-in-law, Ross Bleser; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Priscilla Daios; brother, Daniel Daios and sister-in-law, Eileen.

Sabina worked alongside her husband on their 75-acre onion farm in Durlandville, NY for many years.

A private burial will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com