Ruth Van De Weert, nee Laroe, entered the arms of her Savior on Saturday, April 23, 2022 after a brief illness.

Ruth was born on February 25, 1926, in Chester, New York, to the late Stewart and Edith (Payne) Laroe. Ruth lived in Warwick on her family’s farm most of her life, operating Laroedale Farm and Greenhouses with her late husband, Neal, until they retired. They spent many years as ‘snowbirds’ before making the permanent move to their home in Palm Coast, Florida, in 2014.

Ruth treasured her role as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Predeceased in 2018 by her beloved husband of 71 years, Neal, she is survived by her children Wayne Van De Weert, Joan (Joseph) Adriance and Nancy (John) Kohut. She was “Gram” to Dorothy Frawley, Kevin (Robin) Van De Weert, Cynthia (Eric Callari) Van De Weert, Marjorie (Eric) Croote, Beth (Greg) Brown and Kenneth (Roxanne) De Witte; “GG” to Caitlin Frawley, Casey and Cody Van De Weert, Wade Croote, Tyler and Julianna Brown, and Gabriella and Evan DeWitte. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by their daughter, Janice Van De Weert and her sisters Amy (Ira) Durland and Helen (Donald) Robinson.

Ruth is remembered for her joyful laugh, her kind spirit and her unwavering faith and love for Jesus. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, followed closely by her love of gardening and entertaining. Ruth also loved to distribute testaments and share the message of salvation as a member of the Gideons International Ladies Auxiliary.

Greetings for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 12:00 noon, followed by a 1:00 pm memorial service, both at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 NY-17A, Goshen NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goshen Christian PreSchool, 2040 NY 17-A, Goshen, NY 10924 or The Gideons International, Orange County Camp, PO Box 754, Middletown, NY 10940.