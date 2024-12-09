Ruth Langlitz, 97

Ruth Langlitz of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, December 8, 2024. She was 97.

The daughter of the late Ervin Crawford and Marion Odell Crawford, she was born on September 13, 1927, in Warwick, NY.

She is survived by her daughter, Marion Skinner; son, Harry Langlitz Jr.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Langlitz Sr., her sister Vera Sicina, brother-in-law William “Mike” Sicina, and nephew Robert Sicina.

As per her wishes, there was a private cremation and burial in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, or to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.