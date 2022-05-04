Rudolph Charles (Kim) Kimiecik was born on February 6, 1930 in Florida, New York. He died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. He was 92.

After graduating from S.S. Seward Institute, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and served in Japan with the Air Force Security Service prior to and all during the Korean War. He subsequently became a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations engaged primarily in criminal investigations and counterintelligence work, both domestically and abroad, especially in Turkey where he served five years as a Turkish Investigative Linguist.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1968 he worked as a regional security and loss prevention supervisor for a major east-coast drug store chain until 1974 when he was asked to take a position as Chief of Investigations for the U.S. Information Agency, a US government foreign service agency. Once again the work entailed criminal investigations and counterintelligence work, with frequent travel abroad, including to the Soviet Union and a number of Eastern European countries during the Cold War period. He continued to serve in that capacity until he retired again in 1985.

He immediately returned to work as a Retired Annuitant and continued to serve in a wide variety of Special Assistant and Special Project Officer positions with the USIA Inspector General and the Department of State sensitive document declassification program until December 2012 when he celebrated his final retirement.

He was the recipient of numerous decorations and awards for his accomplishments during both his military and federal government careers.

Somehow, he also found time to create and run his own security and retail loss prevention business and wrote two books on the subject, one of which was converted to a college textbook.

His wife of 53 years, Joannie G. Kimiecik died in 2011. He is survived by his three children, Beverly of Herndon, Virginia; Michael of Windsor, Colorado and Anthony, of Sweden; five grandchildren, Anthony Via, Heather, Jacob, Lisette and Alexander Kimiecik; aunt, Amelia Filip; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kimiecik; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel and John Kimiecik

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5th from 3-4PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 5, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

