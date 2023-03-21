We are saddened to announce the passing of Rosina Lenti of Campbell Hall, NY, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 100 years old. The daughter of the late Grazia (Donato) and Matteo Amendola, she was born on March 23, 1922, in Fiumefreddo, Calabria, Italy.

Rosina married Giacomino Lenti in 1941 and together they spent the next 81 years happily married, never leaving each other’s side. God, in His mercy, has chosen to take them together, to keep with Him in heaven.

Her joy most in life was being gathered with her family, and she was known for making the absolute best tasting sauce. She also loved working in her garden, and she grew the most beautiful roses.

Rosina was blessed with a large and loving family. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Lina Greco and her husband Luigi Greco, Saverio Lenti and his wife Anna Lenti, Pasqualina Lenti and her husband Vincenzo Lenti, Mirella Macri and her husband Frank Macri, and Francesco Lenti and his wife Diana Lenti.

Always to be remembered for her reminiscent of stories and love are her 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.