Rosemarie Van Der Molen

Surrounded by family, Rosemarie, February 19, 1962 - June 28, 2022, left this earth to have her talk with her Lord and sing with the Angels.

Born in Warwick, New York she graduated from WVHS before moving to Erie, PA to attend Villa Maria College, where she earned a BS as a Recreational Therapist.

Rosemarie then spent a year touring internationally with the group Up With People, doing what she truly loved, singing and dancing. She was then honored to perform a jazz Mass of Hope in St. John the Baptist Catholic church where she was chosen to be a soloist.

Rosemarie lived her life by helping others and spreading cheer wherever she went. She particularly enjoyed her position at Sarah A. Reed Senior Living Center in Erie.

Rosemarie leaves behind her mother Grace, siblings Cathy, Lyn, Myrna, and Raymond. Her many nieces and nephews will miss their times with her. She follows her father Richard and sister Darlene to her heavenly rest.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday July 28, 2022 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 Co. Rt. 1 Pine Island, NY from 4 - 8pm.

To honor Rosemarie’s life, donations may be made to Sarah A. Reed Senior Living Center, 227 W. 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502-2689.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com