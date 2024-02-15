Rosemarie Greener, 84

Rosemarie Greener of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at home. She was 84.

The daughter of the late Carl Greener Sr. and Rose Sosler Greener, she was born on March 5, 1939, in Florida, NY.

She is survived by brother Robert Greener and wife Deborah; sister-in-law Carol Greener; nieces Leeza Jackler and husband Adam, Brittney Greener and husband Ryan Jackler, and Cheryl Greener; and great nephews Zackary Jackler and Jaxon Jackler.

As per her wishes, a private cremation will be held and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.