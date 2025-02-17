Roseanne Casey Collins, 78

Roseanne Casey Collins of Naples, Fl., passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY, on January 8, 2025. She was 78 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, on December 22, 1946, she was the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (nee Brennan) Casey.

Roseanne was a registered nurse at Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan for many years.

Roseanne is survived by her daughter Therese Civitello and her husband Paul; son Christopher Silvia and his wife Michelle and their family; grandchildren Daniel P. Vannatter, William F. Civitello, and Cassie Bucksmith and her husband Matt; great-grandchild Byron; brother Bernard Casey; sister Margaret Firchock; and many much-loved and cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Dennis Collins with whom she shared 30 years of love with, and by her siblings Patrick Casey, Kevin Casey, Michael Casey, and William Casey.

Visitation: Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.