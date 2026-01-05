Rose Winship of Middletown, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. She was 85.

The daughter of the late Theodore Halstead and Alice Every Halstead, she was born on March 31, 1940 in Middletown, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Winship; her children, Wayne, John and George Soller; Lisa Rider, Laurie Lewis, Jamie Doolan (Julie) and Jerry Doolan; stepchildren, Helen Jackson (Mike), Rob Winship (Jodi), John Winship (Carrie Ann), Paul Winship (Heather) and Thomas Winship (Elaine); along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Geer (Dave); and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 9 from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. A memorial prayer service will be held 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.