Rose M. Trunzo

Rose Marcelle Trunzo, 84, of Newburgh, New York, passed away peacefully on March 27, surrounded by family and friends.

Rose, loving and dedicated mother, was born May 15, 1938 in Lyon, France to Clémentine Hélène Jaeckel and Julien Vigne. During World War II she resided in a local convent then as a teen worked in her mother’s shop and restaurant in Lyon. She met Pasquale Trunzo in 1958 while he worked in France, they were married a year later and four children followed. The family moved to the U.S. in 1963 where she lived in Brooklyn, NY for the next 40 years. Rose loved her “doggies”, flowers, music and cooking.

Rose not only raised her own children but looked after many of her nieces and nephews over the years. She was part of the family food business, Trunzo Bros. of 18th Ave., then in 1991 successfully followed her own entrepreneurial spirit opening Marcelles Laundry & Cleaners on 8th Ave. in Brooklyn. After moving to Newburgh, NY, she loved helping at her daughter Ada’s art boutique in Sugar Loaf.

Rose was predeceased by her parents, daughter Antoinette and grandson Michael. She is survived by her daughter Ada (Doug), sons Domenick (Carla) and Gino, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. Following visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery. To view the Mass live online at the scheduled time, use the link on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to celiac.org, cccsos.org or michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com